Storm Team 11: Wet and Windy Holiday Travel

Wednesday

Rain continues to move in and through our region this morning. If you plan to travel anytime this morning, be careful on the roads especially considering heavier traffic volumes expected along with wet roads. Rain threat ends as a cold front moves through around midday, but despite the sunshine, gusty westerly winds means two hands on the steering wheel during that holiday travel. You can find our interactive radar tool here

Travel Weather

Travel around the region will be wet and windy from the Ohio Valley towards the Great Lakes. Wind advisories region wide means gusty winds nearly 20 to 40 mph.

Holiday Weekend

Thanksgiving day looks quite and chilly, with another quiet day on Friday.

Another system will develop and move across the country during the second half of the weekend which will likely impact those traveling back into the area Sunday. Rain will be around Saturday afternoon, with rain likely Sunday. Colder air takes a quick dive into the region Monday, which means snow showers likely with mountain accumulations possible.

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

