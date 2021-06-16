Storm Team 11: Weather perfection today with sunny and mild conditions

Weather Perfection

Enjoying the cooler change with temperatures in the 50’s this morning. Expect a perfect day with sunshine and upper 70’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 60’s in the higher elevations.

Near record lows will be possible tonight with upper 40’s.

Sunny & Warm end of Week

Weather conditions remain ideal with plenty of sunshine and seasonably warm conditions with low 80’s Thursday, upper 80’s Friday.

Rain Threat Returns Father’s Day Weekend

Summer humidity makes a comeback this weekend allowing for an increase in showers and storms. Only a few spotty storms are possible Saturday, with a slight increase in rain and storms Sunday for Father’s Day.

Early next week is looking extra wet with widespread rain and storms Monday into Tuesday.

