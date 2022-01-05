Storm Team 11: Tracking our next winter storm

Seasonal Day

Conditions are looking good today with temperatures in the low 50s along with some sunshine, upper 40s in the mountains.

Next Winter Storm

WINTER STORM WATCH KY, SW VA, MTNS

Next storm system evolves late Thursday with some light rain late afternoon, changing to snow mainly after dark Thursday and continuing through Thursday night.

Highest snow totals look to set up over eastern and southeastern KY into northern SW VA. Tri-Cities should see less snow but still enough to create some issues on the roads Thursday night into early Friday.

1” to 2” Tri-Cities

3” to 6” SE KY/SW VA

2” to 4” Blue Ridge Mtns

Arctic Invasion

Coldest air of the season arrives Friday with temperatures staying below freezing from Thursday night through Saturday morning. Highs will be in the upper 20’s Friday while low temperatures dip into the upper single digits to low teens.

