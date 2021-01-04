Storm Team 11: Sunshine returns today, next system arrives tomorrow

Good morning!



Clouds will be decreasing today. Sunshine will be around in the afternoon with temperatures in the mid 40s.



Tonight, clouds are back. A few sprinkles may be around overnight. Temperatures near 32 degrees.



Our next system moves in tomorrow. There is a 40% chance of rain and snow showers. Higher elevations will likely see snow for a majority of the time. Light accumulation, around 0.5″ to 3″ inches may be possible in higher elevations. Tri-Cities will mainly see rain, but a wintry mix may be possible early in the day or later in the day when temperatures are colder. It will be breezy tomorrow with highs in the 40s.



We dry out Wednesday before our next weather maker moves in Thursday into Friday. Rain and snow chances are around again. This system looks to bring better snow chances, we will be monitoring the track of this system closely as it gets closer.