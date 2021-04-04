Storm Team 11: Sunny Easter Sunday, rain is back late week

EASTER SUNDAY

Temperatures will warm up quickly today. We will be in the 50s around lunch time and upper 60s later this afternoon. Expect a sunny and dry day. Tonight won’t be as cold as temperatures dip into the upper 30s.

WARMING UP

We remain dry through early next week as temperatures warm up. Highs will be in the 70s beginning Monday. Low temperatures are also warming up into the 40s and 50s.

NEXT RAIN MAKER

While a stray shower may be around Wednesday, best rain chances return for us on Thursday. Both showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday and Friday as the next system passes by.