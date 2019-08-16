Storm Team 11: Sunny and Hot Today

STORM TEAM 11

Friday

High pressure will provide us with a sunny and hot finish to the work week, and more importantly, keep conditions dry today. With dry air in place, temperatures will warm quickly through the morning into the afternoon with a hot finish with highs in the upper 80’s Tri-Cities, upper 70’s in the mountains.

Race Forecast

Conditions are looking clear this evening and Saturday evening.

Food City 300: Clear with low 80’s near the start, mid 70’s at the finish.

Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race: Mostly Clear with low 80’s at the start, upper 70’s at the finish.

Weekend Outlook

The sunny and hot weather pattern continues with mainly dry conditions through Saturday. A subtle increase in moisture Sunday means an isolated storm threat primarily over the Blue Ridge Mountains Sunday afternoon and evening.

