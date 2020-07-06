Storm Team 11: 90-degree heat continues this week

STORM TEAM 11

4th 90 Degree Day

The extra summer heat continues today, likely becoming the 4th 90 degree day since late last week. Only isolated storms are expected today, so don’t expect much rain cooled air this afternoon or evening.

Scattered Rain Threat Tuesday

A weak system will pass through the region Tuesday, offering us more clouds and a better chance for rain and storms.

Long-term Outlook

A very summer-like pattern is expected with upper 80’s mid to late this week, along with a few scattered late afternoon showers and storms.

This weekend looks wet, with rain likely Saturday, while isolated storms expected Sunday.

