Storm Team 11: Stubborn clouds stick around tonight, Sunshine returns by Sunday afternoon

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Still cloudy tonight as the moisture moves out. We could see a sprinkle or light shower early with a few flurries or snow showers in the mountains of east Tennessee and North Carolina. The low around 35 degrees.



Morning clouds Sunday will give way to more sunshine as the afternoon progresses. Daytime highs will be near average at 51 degrees.

Passing clouds Sunday night with a few showers late near the Cumberland Plateau. The low near 40 degrees.

A warmer day on tap in the Tri-Cities Monday under partly cloudy skies. The high close to 65 degrees while we stay in the low to mid 50s in the higher terrain. There is a 60% chance of rain, but rain will tease the Tri-Cities much of the day with the best chance of rain west of I-81 in southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky before 8 PM.

Rain will become more widespread Monday night and Tuesday morning. Highs in the 50s Tuesday come before sunrise as temperatures take a tumble the rest of the day and drier air follows suit. We will have another very cold Wednesday and even part of Thursday.

Take care and enjoy the rest of the weekend!