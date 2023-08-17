Beautiful Day

We get to enjoy another beautiful day with a mostly sunny sky and temperatures ranging from the low 70’s in the mountains to the low 80’s in the Tri-Cities.

Forecast Today

Staying Mild

Another cool front moves through the region Friday reinforcing our dry and comfortable weather. This drier air will allow those cool nights to continue into the weekend.

Weekend Outlook

Hot Weekend Outlook

Summer heat makes a comeback later this weekend as temperatures warm in the mid 80’s Saturday, upper 80’s by Sunday. The heat continues to build into the region early next week with low 90’s Monday and Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the storm team 11 weather app

Storm Team 11 Weather App