Storm Team 11: Staying Soggy This Morning, No Immediate Flood Risk

Soggy Day

Widespread rain will continue this morning, so conditions remain quite soggy. Despite the extra rain, rainfall amounts seem to be tolerable, not causing any immediate flood threat. Any lingering high water around the region is a result of last week’s rain.

River levels remain well below flood stage.

Rain will end this afternoon, allowing for some dry time this afternoon into this evening.

Staying Wet

Additional rain will be likely Thursday morning in addition to strong mountain winds as yet another spring-like cold front moves through.

This system will drive in some winter cold conditions Friday with some Flurries Friday morning. More importantly, we finally have a chance to dry out Friday and through much of this upcoming weekend.

