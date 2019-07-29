Storm Team 11 Star Watch: Dual meteor showers that will peak your interest tonight

We have a spectacular show in the sky in store! There are two different meteor showers peaking tonight.

From July 12 to August 23 the delta Aquariids meteor shower is officially active. You can expect about 16 meteors per hour during this shower. With a new moon occurring on July 31st here in the Tri-Cities area, very ideal viewing conditions are in store with a darker sky.

We also have the alpha Capricornids which will be active through August 15th. This particular meteor shower will allow you to see about five meteors per hour.

Don’t forget about the Perseids! This meteor shower will be active through August 26th, with the peak mornings for viewing around August 11th, 12th, and 13th. Unfortunately, with a full moon occurring on August 15th, the bright moon will reduce visibility of meteors.