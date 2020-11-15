Storm Team 11: Showers around, Wind Alerts in effect for all

Good afternoon,



A system moving through today will bring windy conditions and a few showers.



Wind

Winds will be sustained around 20-30 mph for most today. There is a Wind Advisory in effect for east Tennessee, western North Carolina, southeast Kentucky, and most of southwest Virginia. Winds may gust up to 45 mph in these locations. A High Wind Warning is in effect for southeast Greene County, TN along with the Smokies. Winds here may gust over 60 mph.



Rain

A line of showers will push through our region from mid-morning and clear by mid-afternoon. Not much rain is expected with this system.



Tonight

We clear quickly and temperatures drop quickly into the mid 30s.



Work Week

Tomorrow won’t be as breezy. But, it will be chilly with high temperatures only in the low to mid 50s. Expect plenty of sunshine. Winds pick up once again by Tuesday. It will be another chilly afternoon with lots of sunshine. Temperatures turn even colder for Wednesday. We will wake up to 20s and only top out in the upper 40s. We will continue to warm up into the 60s by the end of the week as we remain dry.