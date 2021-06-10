LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning

Storm Team 11: Scattered showers and storms will be around again today

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Additional Scattered Showers and Storms 

Our rain threat began early this morning with scattered showers impacting our region.  Much of the rain will fizzle out, while additional showers and storms will redevelop this afternoon and evening.  Main threat will be locally heavy downpours. 

Wet End to the Work Week 

Widespread rain and storms are expected Friday, with the best time for rain Friday afternoon and evening.   

Weekend Outlook 

There will be a noticeable change in our weather conditions this weekend.  Despite the rain threat Saturday and Sunday, conditions will become less humid with less rain and storms around each day.  Temperatures will be warm in the  mid 80’s.  

 DOWNLOAD WJHL APP 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss