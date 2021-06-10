Storm Team 11: Scattered showers and storms will be around again today

Additional Scattered Showers and Storms

Our rain threat began early this morning with scattered showers impacting our region. Much of the rain will fizzle out, while additional showers and storms will redevelop this afternoon and evening. Main threat will be locally heavy downpours.

Wet End to the Work Week

Widespread rain and storms are expected Friday, with the best time for rain Friday afternoon and evening.

Weekend Outlook

There will be a noticeable change in our weather conditions this weekend. Despite the rain threat Saturday and Sunday, conditions will become less humid with less rain and storms around each day. Temperatures will be warm in the mid 80’s.

