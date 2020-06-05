STORM TEAM 11
Scattered Rain Threat Today
Scattered showers continue to move in and throught the region this morning. Additional waves of rain are expected later today, with scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Main impact will be heavy downpours without the severe threat today. Latest radar view is available here
Late Day Storms Saturday
A cold front arrives Saturday afternoon giving us another chance for late day storms.
Weekend Changes
The sun is back in full force Sunday with plenty of warm mid to upper 80’s.
First 90 degree Day?
High pressure is back early next week which will provide the perfect set-up for the season’s first 90 degree day Monday and/or Tuesday.
