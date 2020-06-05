STORM TEAM 11

Scattered Rain Threat Today

Scattered showers continue to move in and throught the region this morning. Additional waves of rain are expected later today, with scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Main impact will be heavy downpours without the severe threat today. Latest radar view is available here

Late Day Storms Saturday

A cold front arrives Saturday afternoon giving us another chance for late day storms.

Weekend Changes

The sun is back in full force Sunday with plenty of warm mid to upper 80’s.

First 90 degree Day?

High pressure is back early next week which will provide the perfect set-up for the season’s first 90 degree day Monday and/or Tuesday.

Download WJHL Weather App

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf