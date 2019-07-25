Storm Team 11: After Record Lows, Warmer Weather Returns

STORM TEAM 11

Thursday

After record lows this morning, a sunny sky will lead to a nice warm-up into the low 80’s in the Tri-Cities, low 70’s in the mountains. Although near record lows are possible tonight, temperatures will not be as cool with upper 50’s.

Weekend Outlook

A gradual warm-up is expected as we look into the weekend with seasonable weather along with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be near average in the mid 80’s for high temperatures, while overnight lows will be in the low 60’s.

Next Week

Another weather maker will impact our region mainly Tuesday into Wednesday with scattered showers and storms.

