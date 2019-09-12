Storm Team 11: Record Heat Continues Today

STORM TEAM 11

Thursday

The hot weather pattern continues today with more record heat likely this afternoon as temperatures soar into the low 90’s in the Tri-Cities, 80’s in the mountains.

Friday

One more 90 degree on Friday means more potential record heat, although reaching the existing 94 degree record will be more difficult to reach.

Weekend Outlook

An approaching cold front will offer some relief, with a higher rain threat along with cooler temperatures in the mid 80’s.

