Storm Team 11: Isolated Storm Threat Returns Late This Afternoon

STORM TEAM 11

Wednesday

Quiet start to the afternoon as drier air has settled in allowing for some sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Another disturbance drifts through the region this afternoon, and combined with a cool front, there could be a few additional showers and storms. Primary storm threat will stay south of the Tri-Cities, so mainly an isolated storm threat for our area. Any rain that does develop, our interactive radar is always available here wjhl.com/weather/interactive-radar

Weekend Outlook

A little extra heat can be expected this weekend as high pressure settles in, allowing high temperatures to approach the upper 80’s by Sunday. In addition, rain threat looks minimal, with plenty of weekend sunshine to enjoy.

