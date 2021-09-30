Storm Team 11: Rain chances slowly creep in over the weekend

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Thursday, September 30, 2021



Summary

After a dry stretch of weather, the pattern starts to change later in the weekend and next week with rain chances rising.

Rest of the Workweek Forecast

Some high clouds tonight. Cool with a low of 50 degrees.



A mix of sun and clouds Friday. Warm and dry. A high of 82 degrees.

Clouds decrease Friday night with lows in the mid 50s.

Weekend Rainfall

Partly cloudy Saturday. A stray shower is possible Saturday but most of us stay dry. A high of 82 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast to return Sunday. There is a 40% chance of rain. The high near 80 degrees.

Next Week

Opportunities for rain go up next week. Rain is likely Monday with showers at times through much of next week due to a more unsettled weather pattern.