Storm Team 11: Milder Change Today

STORM TEAM 11

Wednesday

Looking forward to less heat today with mild morning temperatures in the 60’s, followed by afternoon temperatures in the low 80’s in the Tri-Cities, 70’s in the mountains. With a little moisture nearby, it is possible to see a few stray showers this afternoon.

Weekday Outlook

More fall-like weather is coming in the next few days with those cooler nights in the 50’s, even some 40’s in the mountains, thanks to a dry air, clear sky and light winds. Daytime temperatures will also be milder, with highs in the low 80’s in the Tri-Cities, cooler 60’s to low 70’s in the mountains.

Conditions will remain dry through the weekend, so be sure to use extra caution during those camping trips this weekend, as recent dry weather has led to dry vegetation, increasing the wildfire threat.

WJHL Weather App

