Storm Team 11: Mild Merry Christmas

STORM TEAM 11

Christmas Day

Thick morning fog will once again limit visibility through the morning, so travel safely this morning. Expect another sunny and mild afternoon with mid 60’s.

Changes This Weekend

Mild weather continues the next several days with 60’s for highs into the weekend. A cold front arriving Sunday means a high rain threat during the day, especially during the afternoon. This weather system will also drive in colder air, with a chance for some mountain light snow.

