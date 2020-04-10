STORM TEAM 11

March-Like Chill Today

A blustery breeze is making it feel like March, with wind chills in the 20’s in the higher elevations, 30’s in the Tri-Cities. From cloudy to clear, the afternoon will be bright, but with a brisk wind, it will be chilly with mid 50’s in the Tri-Cities, 40’s in the mountains.

Weather Whiplash

Freezing temperatures are expected tonight, with lows in the low 30’s. Freeze Warnings are in effect areawide.

Easter Weekend

Saturday looks great with sunshine and low 60’s.

Easter Sunday is not looking good with rain in the morning, followed by a threat for severe storms Sunday evening into Sunday night. A line of severe storms will be approaching from the west. Severe potential is still questionable, given the morning rain and downsloping winds, which tend to limit severe storms. Stay weather aware Easter Sunday as conditions could change.

