Storm Team 11: Last Day of Record Heat

STORM TEAM 11

Thursday

With no change in the weather pattern, it’s day 3 of record heat this week. Not only are these low 90’s daily records, but also monthly records. We have seen an unprecedented heat wave these last few days.

Weather Change Ahead

A cool front arrives Friday, ushering is cooler conditions but still not the seasonable chill that we so enjoy this time of year. Temperatures will be warm with low 80’s in the Tri-Cities, while the mountains will be in the 70’s.

Weekend Outlook

The weekend will be mainly cloudy and mild with mid to upper 70’s Saturday and Sunday, with a better rain threat Sunday afternoon.

Significant Change Next Week

Get ready for some really nice fall weather with rain Monday, followed by perfect early October conditions with highs in the upper 60’s to low 70’s, while temperatures dip into the 40’s starting Monday night.

WJHL Weather App

