Storm Team 11: Hot and Humid, Spotty Storm Threat

Monday

Summer heat and humidity will be in full force today as temperatures warm into the upper 80’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 70’s in the mountains. A few spotty showers or storms will be possible primarily over the Blue Ridge Mountains, but overall looks dry in the Tri-Cities.

Weekday Outlook

In the coming days, a cold front approaches our region, leading to a rise in chance for rain and storms. Rain and storms will become more scattered in the coming days. Wednesday looks like the wettest day of the week as a cold front begins to stall out over our region. From mid-week into the weekend, those dog days of summer will be in full force, with morning sun followed by scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms.

