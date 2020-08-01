Storm Team 11: Hot and humid, small rain threat

Storm Team 11



Saturday, August 1, 2020



Good afternoon!



Rain chances will be lower today compared to the last few days. There is a 30% chance of showers and storms, mainly this afternoon into the evening. Most of us will stay dry and hot today, but if a storm does develop it may be on the stronger side. Main threats would be the potential for damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Highs today will near 91 degrees. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds.



Overnight, a stray shower or storm is possible. Low temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 60s.



Tomorrow rain chances increase again. There is a 40% chance at showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy conditions are in store with high temperatures in the mid 80s.



We will continue to monitor Hurricane Isaias’ track the next few days. The storm is expected to ride up the east coast of the country. As it nears the Carolinas Monday, we may see some rain from the system depending on how far west the storm tracks.



Most of next week, we return to a more summer like pattern with afternoon storms and high temperatures in the mid 80s.



Have a great day!