Storm Team 11: Hot and Humid, Mountain Storm Threat Today

STORM TEAM 11

Monday

Another mild morning with low 60’s in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains. Expect more noticeable change today with humidity on the rise along with a few spotty storms over the Blue Ridge Mountains in East TN and W. NC. High temperatures will stay hot in the low 90’s Tri-Cities, low 80’s in the mountains.

Weekday Outlook

Rain threat increases in the coming days, with a better chance for scattered showers and storms late Tuesday, with rain becoming more likely Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. There will be a slight risk for severe storms during this time, with the initial storm threat increasing over the Cumberland Plateau. An after sunset arrival means less of a severe risk with the loss of daytime heating, so timing with this system is something that will be monitored.

Dry air settles back into the region Thursday and Friday, with a fairly quiet weekend ahead, with only an isolated chance for rain by Sunday.

