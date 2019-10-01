Storm Team 11: Holding on to the Record Heat

STORM TEAM 11

Tuesday

Record heat continues to be at play with daytime temperatures nearing 90 this afternoon. Rain threat remains low for the Tri-Cities, while a few stray storms will be possible primarily over the mountains.

Weekday Outlook

We will likely hold on to near record temperatures Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 90. Conditions will be less hot Friday, while the big push of cooler air will be delayed until the weekend.

Weekend Outlook

Fall weather finally arrives this weekend as cooler temperatures begin filtering into the region Saturday into Sunday. Along with the cooler conditions will come an increasing chance for rain, with the best chance for rain early next week.

