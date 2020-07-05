Storm Team 11: Heading for the 90s this afternoon as scattered storms develop

News
Posted: / Updated:

Storm Team 11
Sunday, July 5, 2020

Good afternoon!

Another hot day is on tap with high temperatures nearing 91 degrees. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms around in the afternoon. There is a 50% chance of rain. 

Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy with a low near 67 degrees.

Tomorrow a bit more cloud cover will be around, but still another hot day with a high near 90 degrees. There is a 40% chance of afternoon storms.

The rest of the work week the afternoon storm potential continues with high temperatures in the upper 80s. 

Have a great day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss