Storm Team 11: Great weekend to get outside, rain returns next week

Storm Team 11

Saturday, November 16, 2019

This weekend’s forecast is looking beautiful. High temperatures today will top out near 54 degrees with sunny skies. 

Clear skies continue tonight with overnight low temperatures near 30 degrees.

More sunshine for Sunday! High temperatures will be near 56 degrees. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s.

The weather stay quiet for your next work week, with some clouds moving in Monday and Tuesday. We will gradually warm to near 60 degrees by mid week. Rain chances return Thursday and Friday.

Enjoy your weekend!

