Kingsport PD: Man charged after wife found dead in home
Storm Team 11: Frosty Start, Bright Finish Today

Posted: / Updated:

Monday

Another frosty start this morning followed by a quick warm-up through the morning, with low 50’s by midday. With the time change, the warmest part of the day will come early to mid afternoon, with upper 50’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 40’s in the mountains.

