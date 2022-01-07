Storm Team 11: From a frigid Friday to a soggy Sunday, more weather changes ahead

Arctic Chill

It’s a frigid Friday with wind chill values in the single digits to low teens. Don’t expect much of a warm-up today with highs in the mid 20’s Tri-Cities, teens in the mountains.

Lows will dip back into the low to mid-teens tonight

Weekend Warm-Up

Expect a nice warming trend Saturday with seasonal mid 40’s and sunshine. Sunday becomes soggy with rain likely and highs near 50.

Next Week

Our weather pattern settles down with cold and quiet conditions early next week. Expect a seasonal pattern mid to late next week with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s.

