The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies overnight with a few showers possible. Low 60.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and breezy conditions as low pressure move up the east coast. High 78.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with scattered showers. Low 58.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 83.

