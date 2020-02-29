Storm Team 11 Forecast: Snow showers overnight and Saturday morning with clearing skies Saturday afternoon.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies and snow showers overnight. Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect through early tomorrow for eastern Kentucky, southwest Virginia and for the mountains of east Tennessee and western North Carolina. The highest elevations will see a better chance of additional snowfall accumulations while some of the lower elevations could see a light accumulation with some of the snow bands overnight. Be careful on secondary roads, bridges and overpasses as temperatures will dip to near 25 degrees by sunrise.

Clouds and snow showers will be possible Saturday morning with afternoon sunshine. The high will be near 42 in the Tri-Cities with 30’s across the mountains.

Clear skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 20 degrees.

Look for an increase in clouds Sunday with an afternoon high near 57 degrees.

Rain is back in the forecast for Monday through Wednesday of next week. Rainfall could be locally heavy with the potential for flooding. We could also see some strong to severe storms on Wednesday. High temperatures will warm to the middle 60’s.

Have a great weekend!