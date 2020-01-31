Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers for Saturday with a warming trend into early next week!

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with scattered showers. The low will be near 36 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 40% chance of scattered showers. There could be some light snow showers in the higher elevations, especially western North Carolina. The high will be near 46 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 20% chance rain. There would be a little bit of snow in some areas, especially across the higher elevations. The low will be near 34 degrees.

Look for sunshine to return Sunday afternoon with a high near 55 degrees.

Monday will be mostly sunny and mild with a high near 66 degrees.

Have a great weekend!