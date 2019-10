The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies overnight with a low near 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with an increase in clouds late in the day. The high will be near 78 to 80.

Increasing cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 20% chance of rain. The low will be near 57 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with a 40% chance of rain. Rainfall totals look to be on the light side. The high will be 68 degrees.

Have a great night!