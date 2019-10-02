Storm Team 11 Forecast: More Record Heat for Wednesday!

The Storm Team 11 Forecast forecast calls for fair skies overnight with a low near 62 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a high near 90 degrees. The record high for Wednesday is 85 degrees set in 1986.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 62 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and hot with a high of 88 degrees. If we hit that, we will tied the record of 88 sent in 2007.

We will cool to the 70’s by Sunday with scattered showers late Saturday and a better chance of rain Sunday into Monday.

Have a great night!