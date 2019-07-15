Storm Team 11 Forecast: Few showers and storms this evening

Storm Team 11 Forecast

Monday, July 15, 2019

Good evening! There is still a chance of seeing a few showers or storms this evening.

Overnight expect partly cloudy skies overnight with a low near 68 degrees.

Tomorrow will be another hot and humid day with a high near 90 degrees. There is a 30% chance of a few showers and storms.

Tuesday night overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

Wednesday is when we will start to feel the effects from the remnants of Barry. There is 70% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid 80s. A typical summer like pattern returns for the weekend with afternoon rain chances and highs in the 90s.