Storm Team 11 Forecast: Cloudy and chilly with showers tonight

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies with a chance of rain tonight. the highest elevations could see some light snow showers. The low will be near 38 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy and chilly with a chance of morning showers and some mountain snow flurries in the highest elevations. The high will be near 52 with upper 30’s and lower 40’s in the mountains.

Clearing skies are forecast for Wednesday night with areas of patchy frost. The low will be near 35 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 62 degrees.

Have a great night.