Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clouds move in Thursday and Friday with rain Saturday. Severe weather threat for the south Friday into Saturday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies overnight with a low near 28 degrees.

Look for an increase in clouds Thursday with a high near 55 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 37 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy, breezy and mild with a slight chance of scattered showers. The high will be near 63 degrees.

Rain and possible thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday afternoon with a high near 72 degrees. If we reach that, we will break the record for the date.

Severe thunderstorms will be possible across parts of the south Friday into Saturday including the possibility for tornadoes.

