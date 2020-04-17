Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clear skies will allow for frost overnight with a low near 32 degrees

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies with frost likely overnight. A Frost Advisory is in effect. The low will be 32 degrees.

Look for partly cloudy skies on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds by the late afternoon. The high will be 68 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 60% chance of showers. The will be 47 degrees.

We keep the clouds and rain Saturday morning with afternoon sunshine. The high will be 63. The rain chance is 50%.

Showers are forecast for Sunday with a high near 65 degrees.

Have a great night.