Storm Team 11: Flurries and showers clear this morning, sunshine this afternoon

Storm Team 11

Sunday, November 24, 2019

Good morning!



Skies will continue to clear throughout the day. But it will be on the chilly side! High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be out of the west around 10 mph, and staying breezy in the upper elevations around 15-20 mph.



Overnight expect mostly clear skies with temperatures dipping near 31 degrees.



Monday looks to be beautiful with highs in the upper 50s and sunshine. Lows will be near 32 degrees.



Tuesday we will warm to the low 60s before rain chances move in late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. There is a 50% chance of rain on Wednesday with high temperatures near 61 degrees.



Thanksgiving Day could bring us a few showers, but overall expect partly sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the low 50s.



Have a great Sunday!