Storm Team 11: Few light showers today, more active weather on the way

FEW SHOWERS LATER TODAY

Some sunshine will be around today. We remain dry for most of the day. Light shower activity returns late afternoon and into the evening. High temperatures today will be near 64F.

NEXT SYSTEM ARRIVES TOMORROW

Most of Monday will be dry thanks to strong southeast winds. Winds will be around 5-15 mph, with higher gusts possible. Some sunshine will be around tomorrow afternoon. Rain looks to return late Monday into Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon looks drier with a high near 67F.

ANOTHER SYSTEM MID-TO-LATE WEEK

We don’t get much of a break as our next system arrives Wednesday into Thursday. We may even see a few thunderstorms from this system. Lingering showers will be around Friday with possible flurries around the higher terrain. Temperatures will be cooler Friday in the upper 40s and low 50s in the afternoon.