Fall-like Tuesday

The weather is perfect with a clear and cool morning followed by a sunny and mild afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70’s in the Tri-Cities, 60’s in the mountains.

Forecast

Highs Today

Gradual warm-up

Weather conditions are perfect all week long with beautiful mild afternoons followed by clear and comfortably cool nights.

Forecast Highs

Weekend Outlook

A disturbance off the east coast of Florida has the potential to develop in the coming days into a tropical system. This low-pressure system will likely drift northward in the coming days and bring heavy rains to the east coast by the weekend. Much of the rain will affect the Carolinas early in the weekend, transitioning into the mid-Atlantic area through the weekend.

Weekend Weather

7 Day Forecast

