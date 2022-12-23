Dangerous Cold Today

Good time to hunker down and stay home if you can. Untreated roads are icy given the extreme arctic chill. Temperatures continue to plummet into the single digits with 10 to 30 below zero wind chills.

Arctic Cold

Bitter Cold Tonight

Temperatures will dip to near zero in the Tri-Cities tonight, with 5 to 10 below zero in the mountains.

Lows Tonight

Christmas Weekend

Christmas Eve remains dangerously cold with mid to upper teens along with wind chills 5 to 25 below zero. We could be looking at the coldest ever Christmas even with the lowest high temperature currently at 19.

Historic Cold

Christmas Day, the arctic chill continues with temperatures in the single digits during the morning, mid 20’s during the afternoon.

Warm-up next week

Conditions should finally warm above freezing Tuesday afternoon with the upper 30s to near 40.

7 Day Forecast

