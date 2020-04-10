Storm Team 11: Cold start Saturday then milder, Heavy rain and storms Sunday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:
Friday, April 10, 2020
Clear and cold tonight. A freeze warning is up and we’re also expecting areas of frost. The low near 32 degrees. Lows in the mid to upper 20s in the higher elevations.
Sunshine Saturday will warm us up. Skies become partly cloudy during the afternoon, but it stays dry. The high at 64 degrees.
Increasing clouds Saturday night with a low of 42 degrees.
Make sure you’re weather aware Easter Sunday! Cloudy skies with heavy rain moving in as early as Sunday morning. Locally heavy rain is expected. We are watching for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms late Sunday and Sunday night. The highest risk of severe weather at this point is across the lower Tennessee Valley and Mississippi Valley, but there will be a lot of wind energy in our area as well so please stay tuned. The high temperature near 65 degrees.
Rain ends Monday morning. Then, get ready for another cool down next week! Highs will be in the 50s again by Tuesday.