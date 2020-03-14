Storm Team 11: Cloudy and cool weekend with rain likely

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia school officials have released more details about the school system's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the plan, the school system will provide a late breakfast and late lunch beginning Tuesday, March 17 for students who are interested. Parents may bring their children to the parking lots of Van Pelt, Highland View, Washington-Lee, and Stonewall Jackson elementary schools to pick up the meals.