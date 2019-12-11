Storm Team 11: Clearing and Cold Today

STORM TEAM 11

Wednesday

Conditions clear quickly this morning while roads may be slick in spots this morning, so travel safely. Weather conditions brighten up nicely with a sunny and cold day. Temperatures will be trending towards 40 in the Tri-Cities, while 30’s are expected in the higher elevations.

Next Weather Maker

Moisture returns Friday morning. With cold air near the ground, rain will have the potential to freeze on the ground, so there will be the potential for freezing rain. Freezing rain will be possible early before a mostly rain event means a wet end to the work week. More rain is expected into the weekend on Saturday.

