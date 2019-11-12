1  of  45
Closings & Delays
Appalachian School of Law Avery County, NC Schools Bristol, VA Schools Buchanan County, VA Schools Carter County, TN Schools Castlewood Christian Academy Central Baptist Preschool Cocke County, TN Schools Colonial Heights Baptist Childcare Cornerstone Christian Academy Dickenson County, VA Schools Elizabethton, TN Schools First Christian Preschool Greene County, TN Schools Greeneville Adventist Academy Greeneville City Schools Hancock County, TN Schools Hawkins County, TN Schools Johnson City, TN Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Kingsport, TN Schools Lee County, VA Schools Madison County, NC Schools Mitchell County, NC Schools Mountain Empire Community College Norton, VA City Schools Rogersville City School Russell County, VA Schools Scott County, VA Schools Smyth County, VA Schools St. Anne Catholic School St. Dominic Catholic School Sullivan County, TN Schools SW VA Community College Tazewell County, VA Schools The Learning Center - Castlewood Towering Oaks Christian School Unicoi County, TN Schools University of Virginia at Wise Virginia Highlands Community College Walters State Community College Washington County, TN Schools Washington County, VA Schools Watauga County, NC Schools Wise County, VA Schools
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning

Storm Team 11: Burst of Snow and Arctic Cold Arrives This Morning

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STORM TEAM 11

Tuesday-WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

Our first snow of the fall season comes at a really bad time, with the worst of the snow coming right during the peak rush hour time from around 6am to 8am. A quick 1” to 2” accumulation is expected. Although the warm roads will initially lead to snow melt, heavy bursts of snow will overcome the melting, so be extra cautious on your Tuesday morning commute. Follow the latest radar view here wjhl.com/weather/interactive-radar

Timing: Heavy snow 5am to 8am

Accumulations: 1” to 2” Tri-Cities, up to 4” in the mountains

COLD CHANGES

After the snow ends mid-morning, the arctic express means an all day temperature drop, with mid to upper 20’s this afternoon with chill values in the teens. Lows tonight will dip into the teens.

WJHL Weather App

Apple Users: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wjhl-weather-app/id383181663#?platform=iphone

Android Users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjhl.android.weather&hl=en_US

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss