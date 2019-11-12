Storm Team 11: Burst of Snow and Arctic Cold Arrives This Morning

STORM TEAM 11

Tuesday-WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

Our first snow of the fall season comes at a really bad time, with the worst of the snow coming right during the peak rush hour time from around 6am to 8am. A quick 1” to 2” accumulation is expected. Although the warm roads will initially lead to snow melt, heavy bursts of snow will overcome the melting, so be extra cautious on your Tuesday morning commute. Follow the latest radar view here wjhl.com/weather/interactive-radar

Timing: Heavy snow 5am to 8am

Accumulations: 1” to 2” Tri-Cities, up to 4” in the mountains

COLD CHANGES

After the snow ends mid-morning, the arctic express means an all day temperature drop, with mid to upper 20’s this afternoon with chill values in the teens. Lows tonight will dip into the teens.

WJHL Weather App

Apple Users: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wjhl-weather-app/id383181663#?platform=iphone

Android Users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjhl.android.weather&hl=en_US

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf