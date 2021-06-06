Storm Team 11: Afternoon pop-up storm season is here

Rain threat increase today

There is a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms for today. Thunderstorms will develop with the heating of the day. More clouds will be around than sunshine with a high near 86F.

Summer-like pattern ahead

There will not be much of a chance to the forecast over the next week. Each and every day holds a chance at scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds each day. High temperatures remain fairly consistent in the low to mid 80s. Overnight low temperatures will be consistent as well in the mid 60s.