Storm Team 11: After a beautiful afternoon, showers and storms are knocking on our doorstep

Storm Team 11



Monday, December 16, 2019



Happy Monday!



After a beautiful afternoon in the Tri-Cities, change is knocking on our doorstep. Showers producing heavy rainfall and a few storms will begin to move in this evening into the overnight hours. The main threat with this system will be locally heavy rainfall. Most locations will be at least a quarter of an inch to a half inch of rain. Other could possibly see over an inch of rain. Temperatures overnight will be near 50 degrees.



Tuesday temperatures will be dropping quick throughout the day. We will start off warmest in the morning with temperatures near 50 degrees and will be in the 40s and 30s by late afternoon. The chance of a few showers stick around as well as the possibility of a few snow flurries in the mountains. Otherwise, a cloudy and cold day. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 20s.



The sunshine returns on Wednesday, but it will stay cold out there. Highs will struggle out the 30s in the afternoon and dip near 20 degrees overnight.



We will stay dry throughout the rest of the work week.



Have a great night!