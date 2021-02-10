Storm Team 11: A soggy, and icy for some, setup tomorrow

Warmest Day of the Week

Expect another spring-like day with a small rain threat mainly north of the Tri-Cities. Temperatures will be mild with upper 50’s in the Tri-Cities, cooler in the mountains and northern SW VA with 40’s.

Soggy System, Icy North

Rain spreads into the region beginning Thursday morning, with a very soggy day expected. With ground temperatures near freezing in eastern and southeastern KY and northern SW VA, freezing rain and icy conditions are possible. Light snow will be possible at times as well.

Ice Storm Warnings remain in effect for all of Kentucky Thursday, while a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Buchanan and Dickenson counties in northern SW VA.



Weekend Changes

With a faster moving system this weekend, rain will be arriving sooner, which means rain for Saturday, ending Sunday morning. Overall, the weekend will be cloudy and cool with highs in the 40’s.